Regina King's son dies in suspected suicide

Hollywood actress Regina King's son, Ian Alexander Jr has reportedly died by suicide aged 26.

Alexander Jr was King's only child, which she shared with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr.

King, in a statement, said that her family is “devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian”

“He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you,” she said.

King shared a close bond with her disc jock son who often accompanied his mother on the red carpet at events.