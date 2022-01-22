Regina King's son dies in suspected suicide

Regina King's son dies in suspected suicideSaturday, January 22, 2022
|
Hollywood actress Regina King's son, Ian Alexander Jr has reportedly died by suicide aged 26.
Alexander Jr was King's only child, which she shared with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr.
King, in a statement, said that her family is “devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian”
“He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you,” she said.
King shared a close bond with her disc jock son who often accompanied his mother on the red carpet at events.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy