Region observing Caricom Energy Month

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — The 15-member Caribbean Community (Caricom) grouping is observing Caricom Energy Month (CEM) 2021 amidst concern that energy remains a strategic priority for all Caricom countries, as the region confronts unprecedented challenges in a worsening climate and ongoing public health crisis.

“Caricom Energy Month 2021 provides a clear and present opportunity for Caricom stakeholders, as well as global partners who are interested in supporting sustainable energy development within the region, to examine, and agree on, practical approaches for “transitioning Caricom countries” to new energy ecosystems that support resilience-building,” said Dr Devon Gardner, head of the Energy Unit at the Guyana-based Caricom Secretariat.

He said that this must be done through the intelligent use of renewable energy technologies, energy efficiency measures and other distributed energy applications, including battery storage and electric vehicles that are currently available within the more mature segments of the markets, whilst simultaneously paying attention to the emerging options and opportunities for island-appropriate marine renewable and hydrogen technologies that are becoming increasingly available and cost-effective.

The Caricom Secretariat, in collaboration with key regional institutions, development partners and member states, said the event is being observed under theme 'From Dependence to Resilience: Fuelling our Recovery with Sustainable Energy'.

It said the theme also takes into account a region that is seized, in particular, with the increasingly volatile global oil prices, which are at a record seven‑year high, and is seeking to decouple its economy from imported fossil fuels, which provides more than 80 per cent of its energy needs.

Energy month constitutes regional events, which run concurrent with events that are part of National Energy Month activities within the respective countries.

The regional events are organised by the Caricom Secretariat, in partnership with the Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, the German Federal Ministry of Economic Development and Cooperation, and European Union co‑funded Technical Assistance Programme for Sustainable Energy in the Caribbean and will be conducted virtually.

“CEM 2021 will kick off with a virtual game show exploring the nexus of energy and water in resilient economies. Highlighted within the month include activities that are focused on youth engagement, especially the Caricom Energy Youth Forum that targets persons between the ages of 15 and 35 years old, as well as a Green Education and Energy Career Day that will highlight many of the emerging opportunities and pathways for future jobs and careers within the sustainable energy sector within the region.”

The Secretariat said that the activities of CEM are focused on the engagement of decision‑makers, from the public sector and industry who will join academics and other civil society actors at the Seventh Edition of the Caribbean Sustainable Energy Forum from November 22-25.

Held biennially, this year's forum will be hosted in collaboration with the Barbados government and will feature a diverse mix of speakers, including regional leaders, ministers, business and thought‑leaders, and sector experts.

The forum is expected to explore, among other things, the requirements that are necessary for accelerated deployment of region‑appropriate technologies, from commercially‑mature solar and wind opportunities to the emerging marine and hydrogen options, as well as issues ranging from policies to regulations to financing.

The forum will feature technical sessions, country-focused sessions and an international business to business session.