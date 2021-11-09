Regional multi-million dollar CROP project to end this year

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC)— The St Lucia-based Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission says it will host a virtual seminar aimed at sharing the experiences learned from the Caribbean Regional Oceanscape Project (CROP) that is due to end on December 31.

It described CROP as a Blue Economy landmark project for Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Kitts-Nevis, Montserrat, Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands.

“The CROP leaves behind a legacy of lessons, as well as products and tools to support a Blue Economy approach in the OECS. The project's significant outcomes include the development of National Ocean policies for each participating country, together with Coastal Master Plans and Marine Spatial Plans (CMSPs)…for coastal and marine resources.

“Within this broad integrated approach, the Coastal Master Plans and Marine Spatial Plans were prepared as distinct, but inextricably linked development guidance documents, developed in an innovative way,” the Commission said.

It said that the Coastal Master Plans and Marine Spatial Plans are accompanied by pre-feasibility assessments of the priority projects laid out in the CMSPs and a promotional and marketing strategy and plan for the blue economy initiatives outlined in the coastal master plans.

The CROP further explored sustainable financing options to serve as a guide to countries as they seek sustainable financing in support of Blue Economy actions.

The CROP is a US$ 6.3 million-dollar project, supported by a grant agreement with the World Bank acting as the Implementing Agency of the Global Environment Facility.

The project was designed to contribute to the implementation of the Eastern Caribbean Regional Ocean Policy, which was adopted by the OECS heads of government in 2013, and provides a basis for enhanced coordination and management of ocean resources within the Eastern Caribbean.