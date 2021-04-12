Regional private sector assists St Vincent with volcano response

Regional private sector assists St Vincent with volcano responseMonday, April 12, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Caricom Private Sector Organization (CPSO) this morning revealed that shipments have left member states for St Vincent and the Grenadines with substantial contributions to assist those affected by the ongoing eruption of the La Soufrière volcano in the country.
It said the private sector also intends to develop a “master list” which will allow it to track relief efforts response to better coordinate support.
In a statement, the organisation said along with the Caribbean Manufacturers’ Association (CMA) and representatives of the private sector throughout the region, it stands in solidarity with the Government and people of St Vincent and the Grenadines as they endure this trying period.
“We are heartbroken by the devastation already being experienced and extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers as the situation unfolds,” the CPSO said.
Noting that it will collaborate with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) to further assist those in need, the organisation said.
“We seek to establish avenues for the rapid exchange of information between the CPSO, the CMA and CDEMA so that we as the regional private sector can more quickly respond to evolving needs as they arise. We also recognise the challenges caused by the relocation of segments of the population, and we intend to be responsive to this through CDEMA.”
The CPSO said efforts will continue as it will require sustained effort to assist St Vincent and the Grenadines on its road to recovery.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy