Regional private sector assists St Vincent with volcano response

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Caricom Private Sector Organization (CPSO) this morning revealed that shipments have left member states for St Vincent and the Grenadines with substantial contributions to assist those affected by the ongoing eruption of the La Soufrière volcano in the country.

It said the private sector also intends to develop a “master list” which will allow it to track relief efforts response to better coordinate support.

In a statement, the organisation said along with the Caribbean Manufacturers’ Association (CMA) and representatives of the private sector throughout the region, it stands in solidarity with the Government and people of St Vincent and the Grenadines as they endure this trying period.

“We are heartbroken by the devastation already being experienced and extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers as the situation unfolds,” the CPSO said.

Noting that it will collaborate with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) to further assist those in need, the organisation said.

“We seek to establish avenues for the rapid exchange of information between the CPSO, the CMA and CDEMA so that we as the regional private sector can more quickly respond to evolving needs as they arise. We also recognise the challenges caused by the relocation of segments of the population, and we intend to be responsive to this through CDEMA.”

The CPSO said efforts will continue as it will require sustained effort to assist St Vincent and the Grenadines on its road to recovery.