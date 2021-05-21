Regional stakeholders to discuss COVID impact on HIV programmes

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Regional stakeholders are scheduled to meet next month to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on national and regional HIV programmes.

The meeting, convened by the Pan-Caribbean Partnership against HIV and AIDS (PANCAP), will see the National AIDS Programme (NAP) managers, civil society organisations (CSOs) and other key partners coming together to discuss how countries are coping and adjusting programme delivery during COVID-19 to ensure sustainability.

PANCAP is the body that provides a structured and unified approach to the Caribbean's response to the HIV epidemic.

The three-day virtual meeting is scheduled to run from June 2-4.

According to a statement from PANCAP, stakeholders will also decide how the partnership and key partners can support countries in ensuring programme continuity despite disruptions.

The organisation noted that the meeting is occurring several weeks after the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) launch of the Global AIDS Strategy 2021–2026, End Inequalities, End AIDS.

The strategy focuses on inequalities and closing the gaps hindering progress to end AIDS and also set new targets and policies to be reached by 2025.

Director of PANCAP, Dr Rosmond Adams, said that the meeting is critical to the new trajectory of the Region's HIV response as countries continue to be challenged by COVID-19.

“A survey conducted by PANCAP and Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) last year showed that during 2020, facility-and community- based HIV testing services reduced by two-thirds (69 per cent) in countries due to COVID-19.

“The meeting will facilitate essential discussions on how national programmes and civil society organisations can collaborate to ensure continuity of access to HIV prevention, care and treatment for the most vulnerable populations,” said Adams.

The PANCAP director also expressed concern about protecting the gains made in the HIV response even as the region is experiencing another wave of COVID-19 infections.

“COVID-19 has strained health systems and exposed gaps in public health,” he said, adding that “From the highest levels of national leadership to community-based health facilities, human, financial, and research resources were diverted from HIV efforts.”

Adams indicated that it is critical for stakeholders at the upcoming meeting to reach a consensus on advocating and encouraging governments and policymakers to increase, maintain, and guard domestic resources allocated for HIV.

The forum also occurs as the world marks 40 years since the first cases of AIDS were reported and prior to the upcoming United Nations General Assembly High-Level Meeting on HIV and AIDS 2021.

The outcome of the meeting will determine the continued success of the HIV response in the face of strained public health systems and what the response will look like in the post-COVID Caribbean.