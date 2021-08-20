Registered farmers, fishers exempted on 'no movement days'

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is reminding farmers and fishers that they are a part of the essential services that remain operational under the new curfew orders, which will take effect on Sunday, August 22.

Portfolio minister, Floyd Green, said that farmers and fishers who are registered with the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) and the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) should have their IDs to present to the authorities while they carry out their work duties on the no movement days.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced new curfew orders which include seven no movement days: August 22 -24, August 29 -31 and September 5.