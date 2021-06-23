Registration coming for street vendors in Montego Bay

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Vendors who wish to ply their wares along the streets of Montego Bay, St James, will have to register with the local authorities as of July 1, with preference given to those who are residents of this parish.

Mayor of Montego Bay Councilor Leeroy Williams made the announcement at a press conference today.

“The streets of Montego Bay are literally overrun by vendors,” he said, adding that this contributes to the congestion and general disorder in the small city.

“Based on my information, many of the vendors are from outside the parish of St James,” the mayor noted, adding that there is not enough space to register all who are now vending on the streets. Proof of address will be required during registration and only a limited number of those who are not from the parish will be able to sign up.

Designated vending spaces will include Corner Lane, the lower part of Lawrence Lane, Church Lane, Lower Market Street, North Lane and parts of Orange Street. Vendors will only be allowed on one side of the roadway and will have to observe COVID- 19 prevention protocols.

Venesha Morris