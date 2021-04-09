Registration for Athletes' Mental Health Programme opens on April 15

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport says registration will open on Thursday, April 15 for the forum which will start the ministry's mental health programme to help the nation's athletes to cope with the effects of COVID-19.

According to the ministry, the forum, with the theme, “Elevate the Game…Building the Muscle of the Mind of Jamaica”, will look at mental resilience in sport and sport performance post-COVID-19.

The ministry said the registration period will run from April 15 up to April 21, the day of the event, until half an hour prior to the start.

It said applicants should download the Whova app from the App Store for iPhone users and from the Play Store for Android users. A link will be sent directly to the applicant after registration is completed and the applicant will then be able to access the webinar, the ministry said. It said registration is complimentary via a #MCGESgamechanger ticket.

The ministry noted that there will be use of subtitles for the hearing impaired athletes.

In her earlier announcement of the mental health programme for Jamaican athletes, Portfolio Minister Olivia Grange said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has seriously disrupted the lives and livelihood of our athletes, coaches, and their support staff; and we feel that it is extremely important to provide them with the support.”

“We've provided financial support and we also think that they need support through a mental health programme to help them to deal with the existing situation,” she continued.

Grange said the ministry was staging the forum in collaboration with Optimisation Hub, which operates out of Australia. She said they have worked closely with the Olympics and other international bodies in these matters. The minister noted that local partners include mental health specialists such as psychologists and psychiatrists, led by Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr Saphire Longmore.

“In the meantime because I recognise the concerns regarding the challenges in these times and the difficulties our athletes are facing, Dr Longmore is available to provide counselling and information that any athlete, coach, or federation/association may require,” Grange said.

The mental health programme is the latest in a series of actions by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport to “assist athletes, coaches, and their support teams to go through this trying period,” the Minister added.