Registration for Sagicor Sigma Run in-person events closes on Friday

Registration for the Sagicor Sigma Run in-person road race events closes on Friday, February 25.

This year the charity event will be having two road-race executions – its inaugural Team 'Bubble' Run, which will take in New Kingston on Sunday, March 13 along the old Sigma Run route, and its Invitational Run, which will be held on Sunday, March 20 along a double-loop route in New Kingston. The organisation introduced the Invitational Run last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year we are still not able to return to our usual 25,000 strong participants in New Kingston, however we still wanted to give teams and groups an opportunity to run together in their own 'bubble', and that is how we conceptualized the team bubble event,” said Alysia White, Executive Director of the Sagicor Foundation.

The Team 'Bubble' Run road race event has a limited number of spots for registration at a maximum of 2,500 people. White explained that the event will have a staggered start time for groups of up to 100 participants going off at any one time.

“For the Team Run, we encourage corporate groups, running clubs, groups of friends and family to register, participate and make it a fun activity all while giving back to a worthy cause,” she added.

The Invitational Run event is capped at a maximum of 1000 people and will also have staggered start times for a maximum of up to 100 people starting in each round.

All proceeds raised from the Sagicor Sigma Run 2022 will go to procuring medical equipment for the Kingston Public Hospital.

“We are still running for a cause, and we encourage companies and individuals to support in any way that they can,” White appealed.

For registration details, persons can visit sagicorsigmarun.com, call the Sigma Run Secretariat at 876-936-7980-2 or email them at SGJSigmaSecretariat@sagicor.com

Over the past 23 years, the Sagicor Sigma Run has donated over J$500 million to numerous health, child-related and educational institutions.