Regrouped West Indies restrict Pakistan to 172-8 in second T20I

Regrouped West Indies restrict Pakistan to 172-8 in second T20ITuesday, December 14, 2021
KARACHI, Pakistan (AFP) — West Indies, seeking to square the Twenty20 international series, kept Pakistan down to 172-8 in the second T20I in Karachi on Tuesday.
The tourists, who lost the first match by 63 runs on Monday, were led by medium pacer Odean Smith (2-24) after Pakistan won the toss and batted at National Stadium.
Mohammad Rizwan (38), Iftikhar Ahmed (32), Haider Ali (31) and Shadab Khan (28 not out) were the main run scorers for Pakistan, which managed 59 in the last five overs.
Skipper Babar Azam, who fell for nought on Monday, was run out for just seven — while Fakhar Zaman scored 10.
The third and final match is on Thursday, also in Karachi.
