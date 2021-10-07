Regulations for 2014 Disabilities Act passed in Parliament

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The long-awaited regulations to govern the Disabilities Act that was passed in 2014, was passed in the Lower House of Parliament on Wednesday, October 6, bringing much relief to the disabled community in Jamaica.

Labour and Social Security Minister, Karl Samuda, who led the debate, disclosed that the enactment of the Disabilities Regulations will become effective on Valentine's Day, next year (February 14, 2022).

"It is my pleasure to give notice that the Disabilities Act and Regulations will come into effect on March 31, 2022. We regret that it has taken such a long time for the act to come into effect and for these regulations to be finalised. However, time had been taken to address some critical areas," Samuda explained.

According to Samuda, while it was regrettable that the length of time was inordinate, the ministry used the opportunity to address some critical issues, which underpinned the finalisation of the regulations.

These include the: establishment of a Disabilities Tribunal, restructuring of the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD), completion of Codes of Practices to provide practical guidance to society on the inclusion of persons with disabilities, making preparation for the confidential register and consulting with stakeholders to assist in the formation of the policy that informs the disabilities regulations.

The Disabilities Act (2014) makes provisions to safeguard and enhance the welfare of people with disabilities across Jamaica. The legislation is designed to protect and promote equal rights of the disabled and prohibits discrimination against them. The regulations are to be debated in the upper house shortly for its approval.

Samuda said he is enthusiastic that steps are being taken to fast track the implementation of the provisions of the act.

He has also assured Opposition Leader, Mark Golding that the concerns that he raised especially as it relates to building codes to provide ease of access for people with disabilities, will be given his full attention and as soon as the codes are developed he will leave no stone unturned in having these regulations implemented.