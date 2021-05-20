Rehabilitate mangroves rather than destroy natural habitats — PNP Senator

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition Spokesperson on Land, Environment and Climate Change, Senator Sophia Frazer-Binns, says the Government must show with action and not just the right words in a summit of world leaders on climate, its commitment to environmental protection.

Frazer-Binns pointed out that while the Ministry of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment & Climate Change is campaigning to plant three million trees in three years, the same ministry has approved the clearing of acres of mangroves in Green Island, Hanover.

“Such actions are inconsistent with the Government's promise to protect and preserve the environment. Clearing mangroves is a major threat to the coastal environment, especially with the hurricane season less than a month away,” she said.

She noted that extensive destruction has taken place, clearing the path for the start of construction by the Princess Hotel Development.

The senator is urging the Government to rehabilitate mangroves rather than destroy these natural habitats and land protectors.

“Destroying mangroves ahead of the hurricane season will leave areas of the island exposed to damaging waves, floods and storm surges. Mangroves are indispensable as they provide sanctuary for many species, store carbon and protect against flood damage. In fact, mangroves reduce the negative impact of climate change,” Frazer-Binns said.

She said as the country prepares for the 2021 Hurricane Season, “we need a renewed effort to protect and rehabilitate mangrove ecosystems to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of coastal communities across Jamaica”.