WATCH: Relatives of Maxfield man allegedly killed by cops say he was innocent

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Family members of Emelio Morris, also known as 'Papa Stinga', who was allegedly shot and killed by officers on Maxfield Avenue Thursday night, claim he was gunned down in cold blood.

Speaking with OBSERVER ONLINE, his niece shared that Morris was locking up his business place when he was attacked by officers and killed some time after 11:00 pm.

“Last night, dem kill mi uncle innocently. Dem drive pass him last night, spin back the jeep pon him, turn off di light and speed back pon him, start fire bere shot. Dem corner him up inna one open land weh him a build-up him business place. Him just lock him business place and a come cross the road when dem attack him. When dem fire di two shot dem first, him seh to dem, 'unu a guh kill me? Wah mi do to unu?”she shared.

The relatives claim Morris was unarmed when he was attacked.

“Him never have nuh gun, him never have nothing. Him was clean as the day him born. Dem start beat him, when dem start beat him, him start wrestle wid dem, him jump out of the vehicle cause dem shot him twice, one inna him b*tty, and one him shoulder.”

The relative further alleged that police and soldiers then started firing at them, proceeded to pepper spray them, before driving off with the injured man.

She noted that by the time residents got a vehicle to follow the officers to the station, they discovered Morris' lifeless body in the back of one of three police vehicles.

She added that the funeral home where Morris was taken informed them that he received multiple gunshot wounds to his head and chest.

Residents on Friday blocked the roads with debris in protest causing a heavy pile-up of traffic in both directions on Maxfield Avenue.

The police warned the public to use alternate routes where possible and said they were working diligently to bring order to the area.