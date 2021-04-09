Relatives of Nattallie Dawkins appreciate support in a 'most awful period'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The family of Nattallie Dawkins, who was yesterday found dead after being missing since March 30, has expressed their appreciation for the outpouring of support received during what they described as a “most awful period”.

In a statement today, the family said, “The loss of our dearest Nattallie — especially under these circumstances — has been devastating. As a family we are relying on our faith to help us come to grips with this unspeakable tragedy. Our hope for the future and reliance on our heavenly Father will help us to 'keep conquering the evil with the good'. (Romans 12:21) Through this tragedy, we have experienced a lot of 'good' from many in our community that has helped us cope along the way.”

The family thanked all who have reached out with calls of encouragement, prayers and other expressions of comfort and solidarity.

“We especially want to thank the men and women of the Jamaica Constabulary who worked tirelessly to find Nattallie and are still working to apprehend all involved in her death. The support given by the JTA (Jamaica Teachers' Association), led by its president Mr Gabriel, has been outstanding and the family is forever grateful for it,” the family said.

“We thank the media for assisting in publicising the search efforts. Our friends, family, neighbours, and spiritual brothers and sisters have also been a source of great comfort for the family.

“In all of this we want to express thanks to our heavenly father who is the source of our greatest comfort and it is through our faith in God that we have been able to endure until now, confident that we will see Nattallie again. Thank you all,” they added.