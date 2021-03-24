Relatives of man killed in Negril police lock-up protest

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Family members of Rico Brevett, who was recently killed by an inmate at the Negril Police lock-up in Westmoreland yesterday demonstrated in front of the Negril Police Station on Tuesday seeking “justice”.

Twenty-four-year-old Rico, who is the grandson of Lloyd Brevett, former bass guitar player in the Skatalites Band was killed by another inmate while in lockup last week Friday night.

Reports are that the young Brevett and the accused inmate, who were housed in separate cells, were given permission to use the sanitary facility when the incident occurred.

“We need justice. People cannot get up and a dead in a jail so. We need justice. A no so it go. That means say people are not safe on the road and they are not safe in a jail. A no so it fi go. The officers that were on duty, they need to investigate them because he was there bawling for help ho long and nobody no go help him,” stated Nathania Brevett, sister of Rico.

According to father of Rico, Merrick Brevett, his son had called Nathania and told her that he and the accused inmate had a fight on Friday morning and another in the night.

“I still want some justice to know why the police them know that they had a fight in the morning and when it reach in a the evening they left the two of them out on the cell block that that man could have killed my son. So right now I feel like the police them is responsible for my son's death, differently from the man that murdered him because the police suppose to protect and serve,” stated Nathania.

However, Inspector Leroy Taylor who is the sub-officer in charge of the Negril Police Station and who spoke with the protestors later told OBSERVER ONLINE that the police are unable to say if the incident could have been avoided.

“I can't say that because I am just hearing and there is no evidence to suggest that they had an argument in the morning or during the course of the day. However, what I can say is that something would have happened somewhere along the line,” stated Inspector Taylor.

Taylor added that the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the Inspectorate of the police are investigating the matter. He said investigations are ongoing and statements recorded so that a charge can be made. Taylor, who insisted that the accused is expected to be charged, however, said the process must be followed.

Taylor said Rico was in custody after being charged on various offences. He said on the day in question, both men were using the bathroom when an altercation developed between both. Taylor added that Rico sustained stab wounds and was transported to the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The accused man also sustained injuries and was taken to hospital where he was treated and released into police custody, Taylor said.

Rico's sister Nathania said her brother who is jovial, loving and had no previous police record, was in lockup for the past two months after a dispute with his spouse.

