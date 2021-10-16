Relief as Phylisa Prussia is found alive

Relief as Phylisa Prussia is found aliveSaturday, October 16, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Donovan Donnal, who says Phylisa Prussia is his favourite cousin, is relieved that she was found alive today after two days of searching.
“We feel good now, we find har. We wah find di bwoy now cause dat bwoy should never deh in we community,” Donnal said.
The nine-year-old was reported missing by her mother on Thursday, October 14. It was later suspected that she was abducted from her home in St Thomas by a man before the court on rape and illegal possession of firearm charges in neighbouring parish Portland.
But sometime after 1:00 pm today, Prussia was found alive.
According to the Commissioner of Police, Antony Anderson, Prussia, who was conscious, was found standing in Arcadia district in the parish.
She was then rushed to the Princess Margaret Hospital, where she was soon joined by her family and her dog with whom she was reportedly playing with at the time she went missing.
Commenting on the news, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said: “I am relieved to learn that Phylisia has been found! Thank God. We now pray for her full recovery after this extremely traumatic event.”
Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding added, “Excellent news — the country is breathing a collective sigh of relief and we say thanks to the law enforcement officers and community members who brought Phylisa home alive.”
The police thanked the people of Jamaica and the tireless efforts of officers, who worked together to bring Prussia home.
Related stories:
9-y-o Phylisa Prussia found alive
Man listed as person of interest in suspected abduction of nine-year-old
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy