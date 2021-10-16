Relief as Phylisa Prussia is found alive

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Donovan Donnal, who says Phylisa Prussia is his favourite cousin, is relieved that she was found alive today after two days of searching.

“We feel good now, we find har. We wah find di bwoy now cause dat bwoy should never deh in we community,” Donnal said.

The nine-year-old was reported missing by her mother on Thursday, October 14. It was later suspected that she was abducted from her home in St Thomas by a man before the court on rape and illegal possession of firearm charges in neighbouring parish Portland.

But sometime after 1:00 pm today, Prussia was found alive.

According to the Commissioner of Police, Antony Anderson, Prussia, who was conscious, was found standing in Arcadia district in the parish.

She was then rushed to the Princess Margaret Hospital, where she was soon joined by her family and her dog with whom she was reportedly playing with at the time she went missing.

Commenting on the news, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said: “I am relieved to learn that Phylisia has been found! Thank God. We now pray for her full recovery after this extremely traumatic event.”

Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding added, “Excellent news — the country is breathing a collective sigh of relief and we say thanks to the law enforcement officers and community members who brought Phylisa home alive.”

The police thanked the people of Jamaica and the tireless efforts of officers, who worked together to bring Prussia home.

