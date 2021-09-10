Relocation of St George's, JC vaccination sites

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Southeast Regional Health Authority (SERHA) is advising members of the public who are due for their second dose of Pfizer on September 11 and 12 and were advised to go to St George's College and Jamaica College respectively, to visit the National Arena on those days instead.

Individuals are being reminded to take their vaccination card, school ID, child's birth certificate, a government issued identification or letter from a Justice of the Peace to the site.

SERHA apologised for any inconvenience caused.