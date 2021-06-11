Remedial work underway on Chantilly main road

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Remedial work has commenced on the Chantilly main road following concerns raised by motorists and area residents about the poor state of the roadway — less than two weeks after it was rehabilitated at a cost of $17 million.

The motorists and area residents had accused the contractors of shoddy work, noting that days after the completion of the project potholes began to emerge on the roadway.

“This yah road yah no good,” said Jason, a taxi operator, who traverses that road daily.

“Not even two weeks and look deh…pure pothole, a mash-up everyting pon di car.”

Area resident Oniel Spence complained about the dust nuisance he experienced during the rehabilitation of the roadway.

“If yuh stop every car weh deh pon di road the driver dem wi tell you di same ting,” he told ONLINE OBSERVER.

“Dem tek two months fi finish di likkle piece a road. Dust wudda kill me fi one month straight. All now mi still haffi a clean-up mi house.”

Councillor of the Savanna-la-Mar South Division, Devon Thomas (PNP), told OBSERVER ONLINE that the road work has caused flooding at several yards and business places along the road.

“Before the road was fixed we didn't have a flooding problem as bad as this,” said a resident, who gave her name only as Juliet.

“It is worse now that the road has been fixed. The drainage nuh done properly. Di whole a di place under water when rain a fall. Dis [tyre] shop flood out completely. All di water wash off the road and come on this side a di road. The water come all di way up to my back door. Mi fowl coop flood out.”

Community Relations Officer for the western office of the National Works Agency (NWA), Janet Ricketts, said earlier this week that the contractors have commenced repairs to the roadway.

The disgruntled residents too have confirmed that the repairs are being done, adding that they are hoping that the work will be done to their satisfaction.

In the meantime, Ricketts has reassured that “where there are issues these will be rectified”.

She stressed that taxpayers will not have to “pay double for this work,” as no additional revenue will be distributed for the project.

