Remembering some entertainers we lost in 2021

The entertainment scene lost a number of stalwarts in 2021. The Jamaica Observer continues to salute them.

Ernest Wilson --- The man with the golden voice, Wilson succumbed to longstanding ailments in November at age 69. Founding member of The Clarendonians, his solo career yielded hit songs such as Undying Love, I Know Myself and Let True Love Be.

Trinity --- The genial deejay who gave us songs like Three Piece Suit and Judgement, died at age 67 in April.

Ronnie "Ronnie Bop" Williams --- Foundation guitarist died in Toronto, Canada at age 78. Famous for playing on songs like The Wailers' Small Axe, Kaya, Trench Town Rock and Don't Rock my Boat.

Keith Brown --- Music buff and member of the MKB Productions team that staged the mega-successful Heineken Startime shows during the 1990s. He died in July at age 82 in New York City.

Errol “Bongo Joe” McDonald --- Percussionist and founding member of Ras Michael And The Sons of Negus. He died in Kingston in September at age 86. Played on songs like Jackie Mittoo's Drum Song, Equal Rights by Dennis Brown and Leave my Kisiloo by Stanley And The Turbines.

Garth Dennis --- Original member of Black Uhuru and member of The Wailing Souls lineup that recorded hits such as War, Jah Jah Give us Life and Things And Time, died at age 72 in December in California.

Mikey “Boo” Richards --- Prolific session drummer, whose credits include Dennis Brown's Wichita Lineman and Silhouettes, Ernie Smith's Life is Just For Living and Ride Natty Ride by Bob Marley, was 74 when he died in Kingston in November.

Leo Graham --- Singer whose signature song was the 1975 hit, A Win Them, passed away in December at age 80.

Michael Campbell --- Known as a stalwart in the British reggae scene, died in November. Had a long association with Aswad which he helped gain stardom.