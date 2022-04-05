Remittances to Jamaica exceed $3.3b in 2021

Remittances to Jamaica exceed $3.3b in 2021Tuesday, April 05, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Remittance inflows to the island exceeded US$3.3 billion for 2021. That figure represents an increase on the US$2.9 billion for 2020.
Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Leslie Campbell, in revealing the figures at the Global Diaspora Summit in Dublin, Ireland, recently, said that the increase in remittances during the pandemic is a “strong testament of commitment” of the Diaspora community.
In a release, Campbell noted that his Ministry endorses the position of the World Bank, which has indicated that “facilitating the flow of remittances to provide relief to strained household budgets should be a key component of government policies to support global recovery from the pandemic”.
He said that the Diaspora is recognised as “investors, partners, marketers, networkers, and key collaborators with the Government of Jamaica, businesses and civil society”.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy