Removal of travel restrictions will boost incoming and outgoing travel - JHTA

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) has applauded the removal by Prime Minister Andrew Holness of some travel restrictions, which they predict will result in increased incoming visitor travel to Jamaica while also making it easier for Jamaican business and leisure travellers.

According to JHTA President Clifton Reader, “removal of these restrictions is a step in the right direction, especially for business travellers who can now come into the island to do business for as long as it takes, without fear of testing out of quarantine. Returning residents will also be happy that they will not have to incur additional costs of PCR testing, so this will be encouraging news for them too."



He was reacting to the announcement by the Prime Minister yesterday, February 22, of new COVID-19 containment measures, including the removal of JamCOVID authorisation for travel into the island and the elimination of travel-related quarantine.

Reader said that a recent JHTA poll showed that over 80 per cent of travellers to Jamaica are currently either partially or fully vaccinated and predicted that “we should soon be able to remove pre-testing requirements all together” as intimated by Prime Minister Holness.



“The quarantine order has been a complicated issue due to varying interpretations including the fear by some that they would be restricted to their hotel or geographic space. Now, there will be no confusion. The removal of these obstacles to travel will definitely be encouragement for everyone to book now. It says clearly, Jamaica is open for business,” Reader declared.