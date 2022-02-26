Renewed call for wanted men in Westmoreland

Deputy Superintendent of Police in charge of operations for the Westmoreland Police Division, Adrian Hamilton, said the police department has been ramping up efforts to capture criminals in the parish and has renewed their call for wanted individuals to turn themselves in.

“We have made the call from time to time for persons who are wanted to turn themselves in to the police. We have also provided avenues for that to be done including interventions, speaking to their relatives [and] telling persons or warning persons of the dangers in terms of habouring fugitives,” Hamilton said. “We are determined as a police force within the parish that we will ostracize this crime cancer from the parish.”

“We know it's not an easy task, but we are in for the long haul, and we'll be continuing our efforts as I mentioned before, and all hands are on deck and the team is rearing to go and has been really ramping up the intensity on the ground,” he continued.

This follows the apprehension of another man on Westmoreland's most wanted list.

Rojay “City Man” Webb of Gordon District in Whitehouse, who was wanted for assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm, was arrested on Wednesday along with five other unnamed men.

But Hamilton has said that even though the police have made some headway in apprehending and arresting some of these wanted individuals, there are still those who have been eluding the police.

“Some have heeded the call, some have been out there on the run, but we want to renew the call for three other wanted men from the parish. Omar Fogo, otherwise called Satan, is wanted for double murder in the Cornwall Mountain area in Westmoreland. He has been on the run since January and we have seen an escalation in criminal activities stemming from that same incident. He needs to turn himself in because he's also on our radar and we are targeting him for capture,” he stated.

“Additionally, we have Tyreek McDowe [otherwise called] Blacks from a Grange Hill address. He's wanted for wounding with intent. We have launched several operations in terms of pursuing him and he continues to be on the run. The third person is Rickall Barrett [otherwise called] Tuggy Tuggy. This man is wanted for murder, and he has reigned terror. He's from the Dexter Street area in Savanna-la-mar.”

“A Zone of Special Operations is currently in effect in that part of the town and he has reigned terror within that space. We have done what we are supposed to do. We have pursued him in several operations, we have sought intervention, and I personally spoke to his mother, who from her account is a minister of religion, and she gave the assurance that he will be turning himself in to face justice, he has not done so,” Hamilton continued.

He reported that the three men are currently on the run and the police are continuing to target them for apprehension, along with other wanted individuals in the parish.

Hamilton also extended a warning to criminals who are being faced with capture, to abstain from employing acts of violence towards security personnel. He said where they are met with force, the police will respond in similar fashion.

“I will hasten to say also that we want the citizens' collective voices within Westmoreland to be raised vociferously in unison demanding that criminals who face apprehension do not bring deadly force to the police. Even though our object is to preserve every life, we are also trained to employ the necessary force that is proportional to any attack that we face,” he stated.

-Daina Davy