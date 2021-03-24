Repair works causes disruption in water supply to several Corporate Area communities

Repair works causes disruption in water supply to several Corporate Area communitiesWednesday, March 24, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising the public that several communities in the Corporate Area will experience a disruption in their water supply as operations at the Mona Treatment facility will be suspended by 10:00 pm this evening, March 24, 2021.
The shutdown is to facilitate emergency repairs to a broken section of the transmission main situated along Old Hope Road, the NWC said.
Restoration time for a return of water supply is scheduled for 6:00 am on Friday, March 26, the NWC said.
Areas affected include: Mona, Mona Road, Mountain View, Vineyard Town, Manley Meadows, Windward Road, Glenmore Road, South Camp Road, Franklin Town, downtown Kingston, Lady Musgrave, Trafalgar Road, Waterloo Road, Oxford Road, Old Hope Road, Hope Road, Devon Square, West King's House, Waterloo Road, New Kingston, Ravina, and Harbour View.
The NWC, saying that it is working to ensure that the necessary repairs are completed ahead of the estimated completion time, reminded customers to expect a gradual return of their water supply as the network recharges.
