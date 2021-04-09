Repairs of Lucea Fire Station near completion

HANOVER, Jamaica — Firefighters attached to the Lucea Fire Station in Hanover are expected to experience better working conditions in a matter of days following the completion of renovation work on the station which is approximately 90 per cent complete.

Renovation work on the facility, which was in a state of disrepair, started in January and was expected to last three months.

"Our newly renovated station is about 90 per cent complete. So, they are still there doing some work as we speak. So, hopefully, by the end of the week, they should be out," stated District Officer Kirk Atkinson, who noted that the firefighters are grateful for the work being carried out on the 56-year-old facility.

Atkinson was addressing Thursday's Hanover Municipal Corporation monthly general meeting.

In January, District Officer Taleeni Francis, disclosed that a contract for approximately J$10 million in repair work was signed.

Work done on the facility include painting, replacing of toilet fixtures, along with the replacing old roofing.

"Underneath the engine bay where the units are parked, there was a lot of spalling taking place down there. So, they do a fix but I don't know how long it will last because you know when steel starts to expand, the only thing that you can do about it…, you might flash on a little thing on it which might serve for some time but then, it is going to go back to its original state," said Atkinson on Thursday.

“So, we are hoping that we can look good for some time until help…, because if you realise, we have outgrown the station because there is no parking. We can't have proper training because of space and all of that. So, I don't know what can happen in the near future in regards to building," added Atkinson.

In July of last year, Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, who has portfolio responsibility for the JFB announced a $39.5 million repair programme.

At that time, McKenzie who was addressing the 2020/21 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives had announced repair work to the facilities in Black River, St Elizabeth, and Lucea, Hanover.

