Repairs to Gordon Town Road breakaway almost complete — MP Juliet Holness

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Repairs to address the breakaway along Gordon Town Road in St Andrew, are almost complete, according to St Andrew East Rural Member of Parliament (MP) Juliet Holness.

In February, cabinet approved a $187-million contract to fix the section of the roadway that collapsed after heavy rains associated with associated with hurricanes Eta and Zeta last November.

Work on the roadway began shortly after following that contract approval.

In a Tweet on Wednesday, Holness assured residents that they would be able to move "freely" on the roadway once again after the installation of a drainage system there.

"We are almost there! The repairs to the Gordon Town Road breakaway are almost complete and we are on target, as promised, for the end of August," tweeted Holness.

"We are completing the installation of a drainage system that will ensure the preservation of the infrastructure. We will have you moving freely and safely again very soon," she added.

The section of road, which is located along the Papine to Redlight corridor, failed in the vicinity of Stand Up Hill following the heavy, incessant rainfall late last year.

Due to the breakaway, some residents living in nearby communities opted to walk or drive by on motorcycles on the remainder of the roadway that was left.

However, motorists had to use the hazardous detour through Savage Pen or other alternative routes.

At a post-Cabinet press briefing held on February 3, Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams said, "Cabinet gave approval for the award of a contract to N F Barnes Construction and Equipment Company Limited for the retaining wall construction works to address the breakaway along Gordon Town Road in St Andrew in the amount of $187,662,532."

A week earlier, the National Works Agency (NWA), in a release, disclosed that the project would entail the construction of a retaining wall in order to reinstate the roadway.

"The design calls for the construction of a 71-metre retaining wall to hold the road embankment at the affected location, which will form the major part of the works.

"The retaining wall will comprise of both random rubble masonry and a reinforced concrete structure, which together will be approximately 21.5 metres high. A number of site visits and geological reviews had to be conducted at the site to inform the current solution as the road embankment is located on unstable soil,” said the release from NWA at the time.