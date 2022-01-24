Report cops' parties, St Mary officer urges

ST MARY, Jamaica — One of St Mary's top cops is urging residents to help clamp down on illegal parties, including those linked to members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

“I am suggesting that when you know about the parties, please let us know so that we can take action. And I am not going to beat around the bush because we know that our members are also part and parcel, in many instances, of these activities," said head of the St Mary Police Division, Superintendent Bobette Morgan-Simpson.

Speaking during the year's first meeting of the St Mary Municipal Corporation, she added: "We continue to be plagued by illegal parties and it happens that the illegal parties are so incidental in the spread of the [novel corona] virus in the parish."

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, up to January 22, St Mary had recorded 3,937 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That figure was the third lowest in any of the island's 14 parishes.

That, however, appears to be of little or no comfort to the Superintendent, who noted that arrests are sometimes made.

"We are prosecuting where we come across [illegal parties], but then persons have their ways of moving their things...” she said.

St Mary is not unique in grappling with events that attract large crowds, widely acknowledged as one of the ways the novel coronavirus is spread. Police across the entire island have kept a watchful eye on such events, even as hosts find inventive ways to remain under the radar.

There have long been whispers that members of the police force host or facilitate illegal events, but this is the first time Superintendent Morgan-Simpson has so bluntly admitted in public to their involvement in the breaches.

Under the Disaster Risk Management Act, general public gatherings of more than 10 people are not allowed. In addition, there are nightly curfews that kick in at 10:00 pm. The fines for breaches range from $3,000 to $500,000.

Horace Mills