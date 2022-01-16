Rescheduled National Youth Parliament takes place January 31

Rescheduled National Youth Parliament takes place January 31Sunday, January 16, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The meeting of the National Youth Parliament which was postponed last year has been rescheduled for Monday, January 31 at 10:00 am.
The theme for this year's sitting is 'Evolve'.
With ongoing concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19), the sitting will be a hybrid of in-person and virtual participation by 70 young people.
Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic the sittings were held inside Gordon House with all participants present.
For the upcoming sitting, members of the public are invited to follow the live broadcast on Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica channels.
The National Youth Parliament is a joint effort between the Ministry of Education and Youth and the Houses of Parliament.
