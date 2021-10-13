Residential customers to see almost 4% reduction on October bills, JPS says

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says residential customers should look forward to seeing an almost four per cent reduction in their October bills.

According to a statement from JPS, residential customers will see on average, a 3.68 per cent reduction in bills this month due to reduced fuel prices and an improvement in the foreign exchange rate.

''This month, the foreign exchange rate moved down from J$152.09 in September to J$147.24 while the fuel charge, moved down from J$23.381 to J$21.967 per kilowatt hour (kWh),'' the JPS statement noted.

''The total cost per kWh of electricity, stands at approximately US$0.32 on October bills, or about J$46.84, for residential customers,'' it added.

Therefore, JPS said, a customer who consistently uses, for example, 165 kWh per month, will pay $7,728.73 this month, as against the $8,023.83 that was paid in September, for the same usage – a saving of $295.11.