Residential customers to see almost 4% reduction on October bills, JPS says

Residential customers to see almost 4% reduction on October bills, JPS saysWednesday, October 13, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says residential customers should look forward to seeing an almost four per cent reduction in their October bills.
According to a statement from JPS, residential customers will see on average, a 3.68 per cent reduction in bills this month due to reduced fuel prices and an improvement in the foreign exchange rate.
''This month, the foreign exchange rate moved down from J$152.09 in September to J$147.24 while the fuel charge, moved down from J$23.381 to J$21.967 per kilowatt hour (kWh),'' the JPS statement noted.
''The total cost per kWh of electricity, stands at approximately US$0.32 on October bills, or about J$46.84, for residential customers,'' it added.
Therefore, JPS said, a customer who consistently uses, for example, 165 kWh per month, will pay $7,728.73 this month, as against the $8,023.83 that was paid in September, for the same usage – a saving of $295.11.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy