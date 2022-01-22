Residents call for urgent repairs to Porus main road

Residents living in communities served by the Porus main road in Manchester are pleading with the authorities to do much needed repair work on the thoroughfare which they say has deteriorated in recent months.

The road is used by thousands of persons daily who live or do business in the many surrounding communities such as Redberry, Harmon's, Reeveswood, St Toolis, Good Hope, Ramble, and Contingent among others. The road also provides access to persons working on the Manchester leg of the South Coast Highway currently under construction.

The residents say that the heavy trucks transporting construction material to the site have done most of the damage to the already crumbling infrastructure. The construction itself, according to residents, has caused damage to the road in that it diverts rainwater onto the road.

“The road dem bad, dem mash up. Taxi man a complain, everybody a complain about the road. Because you see true the big truck dem and so a drive pon it with marl and all a dem things,” said Cassena Brown from Ramble district.

Brown said the residents have tried repairing the road but they were unable to keep up with the sustained damage caused by the heavy vehicles.

“People throw $50 -$50 or $100 towards patching out the road. The taxi men mostly contribute. They guys patch out the road but the truck dem just mash it up back,” she pointed out.

She said it is difficult for her to go about her business as taxi drivers are leaving that route.

“They don't raise their fare but they complain a lot about the condition and some just stop working on the route,” she said.

Fredrena Levy, who works in the neighbouring parish of Clarendon, said she uses the road daily to get the work and this has resulted in her having to fork out a lot of money to repair her vehicle a number of times.

“It is unbearable, when I am driving I have to consciously decide which pot hole to drive into versus which ones to avoid because avoiding one will cause me to drop into another which could be worse,” she said.

-Anthony Henry