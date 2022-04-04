Residents hand over firearm found in Cross Roads

Residents hand over firearm found in Cross RoadsMonday, April 04, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Cross Roads Police have launched an investigation into circumstances which led to the recovery of a firearm on Retirement Road in Cross Roads.
According to the Constabulary's Communication Unit, a police team was on mobile patrol in the area at about 3:15 pm on Monday when they were informed that residents found a firearm.
On their arrival, a black, Glock 19, semi automatic pistol, and a magazine was handed over to them.
