Residents kill innocent man who they believed to be child abductor

ST THOMAS, Jamaica— As the manhunt for Davian Bryan, the suspected abductor of two girls in Bath, St Thomas intensified on Wednesday morning, head of the St Thomas Police Division, Superintendent Allison Byfield, has confirmed that residents attacked and killed an innocent man who they believed to be Bryan.

“An innocent man was killed in Llandewey. My information is that a man was attacked by residents and injured. I think wounds were inflicted on him using a knife. Residents are saying that he is the suspect that they were looking for, however, it is not the suspect,” Byfield told OBSERVER ONLINE.

“We want to say it's an innocent man. An innocent man's life would've been taken out by the residents of the area,” she continued.

Nine-year-old Phylisa Prussia was abducted from her home in Bath, St Thomas, on Thursday October 14 about 7:00pm. She was found two days later in bushes in Arcadia.

Hours later, 13-year-old Winshae Barrett, a student at Morant Bay High School, was reported missing after accompanying her older sister to feed pigs in their backyard. She was found Monday morning in heavy foliage outside Spring Bank, a neighbouring community to Bath.

Both girls were admitted to Princess Margaret Hospital for medical treatment.

Bryan was named as a suspect in both abductions.

Bryan is also before the court on rape and illegal possession of firearm charges in neighbouring parish Portland.

Romardo Lyons