Residents protest after woman shot dead by police in St Andrew

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A woman was shot dead during a confrontation with the police Monday morning.

The woman has been identified as 36-year-old Toshiba McCloud.

The Constabulary Communication Unit confirmed the shooting, which reportedly happened at 3:40 am on Seaward Drive off Molynes Road in St Andrew.

“No firearm was recovered but the incident involved a knife,” a representative said.

Reports reaching Observer Online are that McCloud was involved in a dispute with a man when the police were called to intervene.

After the arrival of the lawmen, McCloud's spouse was reportedly placed in a police service vehicle. She allegedly then advanced to the police with a knife and was shot after disobeying instructions to drop the weapon.

She was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Residents took to the streets later in the morning and blocked the road to protest the shooting, alleging police brutality.

Observer Online will have more on this story as it develops.