Residents welcome return of Oracabessa Post Office to community

ST MARY, Jamaica— The Oracabessa Post Office on Thursday was relocated from Boscobel, St Mary to Main Road in Oracabessa, also in the parish, a move that has been welcomed by residents.

The new post office building is located beside the Oracabessa Health Centre, an advisory from the post and telecommunications department of the Jamaica Post stated Wednesday.

The original post office building in St Mary town was closed in October of 2020 due to the dilapidated state of the building.

The operations were subsequently transferred to the Boscobel Post Office, leaving some residents frustrated due to the inconvenience at the time.

"Trust me, many of us happy that the post office has been brought back to the town of Oracabessa," said Winston Smith, a resident of the seaside town, who spoke to OBSERVER ONLINE via telephone.

He added: "Many of us senior citizens, including myself, had to take taxi to access the post office that was in Boscobel to access our mail and other services, so we won't have to traverse that journey, though it was short, especially in times of COVID-19."

Another resident who identified herself only as 'Ida' stated that: "I can only say that I am happy that the post office is back and we can get easily get our mail. Good move."

People's National Party (PNP) councillor-caretaker for the Oracabessa Division, Ramon Henry, also welcomed the return of the postal services to the town.

"The residents of Oracabessa, especially the elderly, were badly in need of this," he wrote on Facebook.

For its part, Jamaica Post said that the relocation of the Oracabessa Post Office "will provide customers in the Oracabessa community and the surrounding environs with greater convenience in accessing the services of the post office."

Customers will be able to transact business at the new location from Mondays to Fridays between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm.