Restoration of societal values a core objective for educational transformation, PM says

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Prime Minister Andrew Holness says transforming the education sector is a core objective in the restoration of societal values.

Holness, who was making his contribution to the 2022/23 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on Thursday, shared that "if we are to have any hope of restoring the values, attitudes and behaviours that we once cherished as inherently Jamaican, they must form a central part of the education and socialisation of our children."



The Prime Minister said there “has been an erosion in the moral fabric of our society,” and shared that a “key component” of the educational curriculum must be focused on developing “emotional intelligence, competencies and skills that enable [citizens] to [be productive] while managing [their] emotions in social transactions to resolve conflicts, without violence”.



“Verbal and physical abuse, vulgarity and barbarity are becoming far too common in our interpersonal interactions. We have socialised an entire generation into normalising violence. This is at the root of our epidemic of violence,” he said.



Pointing to the recommendations made by the National Commission on Violence Prevention, which has been consulting with violence-prevention stakeholders to identify gaps in the past and current initiatives, Holness shared that violence prevention is “most effective” when it begins at an early age.

“Parenting support and early-childhood development are critical investments in violence prevention,” he said, indicating that over time, violence prevention recommendations will be used to guide the creation of policies and programmes geared towards a shift in cultural norms and behaviours.



“The research confirms that violence prevention is a complex task, and requires a comprehensive approach, including legal, educational, cultural, behavioural and social protection interventions,” he said.