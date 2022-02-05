Restorative justice leading to more just and peaceful society, says Mayne

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Zavia Mayne, has said that restorative justice is important in providing a pathway for transformation to a more secure, just and peaceful society.

Mayne made the comments on Friday as he addressed the 13th Annual Restorative Justice Conference which was organised by the Ministry of Justice at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston.

“The Ministry of National Security considers the Ministry of Justice as a key partner in treating with citizen security and ensuring that the integrated approach to crime prevention and management is effective as we carry out our mandate of reducing crime and violence through varied modalities,” Mayne told the audience.

“With the aid of our police and through the Department of Correctional Services, we have been able to utilise restorative justice as a catalyst for peace and community strengthening,” Mayne added.

The state minister noted that restorative justice practices tend to address lesser offences, but they also provide a framework for reducing recidivism and caseloads while helping victims, especially in matters stemming from domestic disputes.

In commending members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force who he pointed out are first responders to disputes, Mayne emphasised their “instrumental” role in addressing domestic feuds through the ten domestic violence centres. This he said will help to mitigate the need for vigilante or jungle justice.

“We have to promote restorative justice and in select communities, we have to repel a culture of 'donmanship', where they will apply justice in accordance to their own value systems,” Mayne added.

He recommended that restorative justice practices be introduced in the Ministry of Education's curricula to help young people recognise that there are other ways of resolving disputes other than through violence.

“We anticipate more collaborative efforts for early interventions, coupled with additional improvements to the policy framework in support of new strategies that serve to bolster crime reduction and increase public order and public safety in Jamaica. We look forward to continued partnerships as we construct more restorative justice centres and sensitise our citizens to the importance of restorative justice in providing tangible solutions in the fight against crime, which allows us to 'Liv Gud' ”, Mayne stated.

Restorative justice is described as a process whereby all the parties involved (victims, offenders and the community) with a stake in a particular offence come together to collectively resolve how to deal with the aftermath of the offence.