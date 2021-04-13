Restrictions on funerals, face-to-face classes extended; church limit increased

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has extended the current protocols under the Disaster Risk Management Act until May 4.

Among the protocols extended are the funeral ban and the restriction of face-to-face classes.

Holness said there is to be no face-to-face instructions in all primary and secondary schools until May 4, including students who are sitting exit examinations. He noted, however, that exams to be held before May 4 are permitted at physical locations.

The prime minister updated the protocols during the Sitting of the House of Representatives today.

He said the maximum number of people in church has been increased from 12 to 30 people, effective April 14. He said, however, that given the new weekend curfew hours, services should be held outside of curfew hours, with no special grant being given by the police to individuals travelling within the curfew to conduct a service.

Holness also noted that existing work-from-home protocols in the public sector will continue until May 4. He said in the private sector, employers should allow eligible employees to work from home.

The gathering limit remains at 10 and social events, while the prohibition on handing over ceremonies, and ground-breaking ceremonies continues until May 4.

The gathering limit at weddings remains at 15 and beaches and rivers not under organised control remain closed for the period.

The prime minister said burials are allowed on Mondays to Fridays between 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. The ceremony is to be no longer than 30 minutes with 10 mourners and five clergy.