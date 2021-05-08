Retired cop missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Sixty-three-year-old Carl Bedward, a retired police officer of St John's Road, Spanish Town, has been missing since Tuesday, May 4.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 9:00 pm, Bedward was last seen at home wearing a black vest and black shorts. He is said to suffer from Parkinson's disease. He has not been seen since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Carl Bedward is being asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-989-8422, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.