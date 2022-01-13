Retired fireman killed, 2 others wounded in drive-by shooting on Washington Blvd

Retired fireman killed, 2 others wounded in drive-by shooting on Washington BlvdThursday, January 13, 2022
ST ANDREW, Jamaica - A retired firefighter was shot and killed during a deadly drive-by shooting along Washington Boulevard, St Andrew on Wednesday night.
Dead is 63-year-old Carlton Knight of Longville Park in Clarendon. Two passengers travelling in Knight's vehicle were also shot and injured during the gun attack.
Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that Knight and the occupants of his vehicle were shot by gunmen travelling in another car after he stopped at a traffic stoplight at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Headley Avenue about 9:30 pm.
The culprits, who were believed to be trailing the retired fireman, fled the scene in their motor vehicle.
The police were later alerted and the injured people were assisted to the hospital where Knight was pronounced dead.
The condition of the two wounded individuals were not ascertained.
A motive for the shooting has not been established.
