Retired police inspector found dead at Manchester home

Retired police inspector found dead at Manchester homeTuesday, December 28, 2021
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police say they are awaiting an autopsy report to determine the cause of death after a retired police inspector's decomposing body was found on Monday at his home in Manchester.
He has been identified as 59-year-old Raymond Palmer of Cobbla District near Spalding.
Head of the Manchester Police, Superintendent Lloyd Darby told OBSERVER ONLINE that Palmer's neighbours alerted the police after smelling a foul odour coming from his house.
Darby added that Palmer reportedly lived alone.
Darby added that the police do not suspect foul play at this early stage in the investigation.
A reliable source said Palmer served at the Police Commissioner's office during his tenure in the Jamaica Constabulary Force.
