Retired police inspector found dead at Manchester home

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police say they are awaiting an autopsy report to determine the cause of death after a retired police inspector's decomposing body was found on Monday at his home in Manchester.

He has been identified as 59-year-old Raymond Palmer of Cobbla District near Spalding.



Head of the Manchester Police, Superintendent Lloyd Darby told OBSERVER ONLINE that Palmer's neighbours alerted the police after smelling a foul odour coming from his house.

Darby added that Palmer reportedly lived alone.

Darby added that the police do not suspect foul play at this early stage in the investigation.

A reliable source said Palmer served at the Police Commissioner's office during his tenure in the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Kasey Williams