Retirement landfill fire expected to continue Tuesday

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Firefighters believe the flames now engulfing a small section of the Retirement landfill in St James will continue into Tuesday. That's the word from Acting Assistant Commissioner for Area Four of the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Conroy Ghans.

Work continues into the night to manage the fire that has already lasted more than 12 hours.

"The fire spread is contained at this moment. Three tractors are in operation to cover the burning garbage and to make a roadway to allow for further access to the trucks," Ghans told OBSERVER ONLINE.

He said the fire brigade now has two units and 11 members of their team at the scene. Marl, transported from a nearby quarry by four trucks, is being used to cover the burning debris.

The fire has now left a massive smoke cloud over sections of Montego Bay, eliciting complaints from some residents who are concerned about the potential health hazard.