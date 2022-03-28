Retirement landfill fire expected to continue Tuesday

Retirement landfill fire expected to continue TuesdayMonday, March 28, 2022
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Firefighters believe the flames now engulfing a small section of the Retirement landfill in St James will continue into Tuesday. That's the word from Acting Assistant Commissioner for Area Four of the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Conroy Ghans.
Work continues into the night to manage the fire that has already lasted more than 12 hours.
"The fire spread is contained at this moment. Three tractors are in operation to cover the burning garbage and to make a roadway to allow for further access to the trucks," Ghans told OBSERVER ONLINE.
He said the fire brigade now has two units and 11 members of their team at the scene. Marl, transported from a nearby quarry by four trucks, is being used to cover the burning debris.
The fire has now left a massive smoke cloud over sections of Montego Bay, eliciting complaints from some residents who are concerned about the potential health hazard.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy