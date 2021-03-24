Revised schedules for prisoner visits at Central lock-up in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are advising the public that due to the recent changes to the Disaster Risk Management Act, the schedule for prisoner visits at the Central Police Station in Kingston has been amended.

The new schedule for visits is Saturday, March 27, Saturday, April 3, and Saturday, April 10.

The police said visiting time has also been adjusted and visits will only be accommodated between the hours of 8:00 am to 11:00 am.