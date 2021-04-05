Reward increased to $1.5m for safe return of missing teacher

CLARENDON, Jamaica — The family and friends of missing primary school teacher Natalie Dawkins have increased the reward for her safe return to $1.5 million with an additional $25,000 for any information that proves useful in determining her whereabouts.

The family, in a statement issued this morning, expressed gratitude to the public for its continued support.

“The calls, messages and shares online are appreciated. We are especially grateful for everyone who has assisted in the search and has provided the authorities with information. We are still hopeful and have increased the award leading to her safe return,” the statement read.

Dawkins, a teacher at the Four Paths Primary in Clarendon, was last seen at her home in that community on Tuesday (March 30) by a neighbour who said Dawkins had gone outdoors to turn off her car alarm.

Family members who tried contacting her on Wednesday morning became disturbed when she did not respond to calls. Upon visiting her home, they realised that her 2012 Navy Blue Toyota Wish bearing the license plate number 6800GR was missing along with some items from the home where Dawkins lived alone.

Their alarm intensified when the police informed that Dawkins' handbag was found on the Spanish Town leg of Highway 2,000 on Wednesday morning.

Subsequently, the police recovered Dawkins' motor vehicle following a shoot-out with two men, one of whom died while the other fled.

The police and military yesterday conducted searches in the areas of Rose Hall, Rosewell, Planters Hall leading up to Bella's Gate in Clarendon, where the teacher's motor vehicle was recovered on Saturday.

The police said it had concentrated its efforts around that area based upon intelligence and mapping and where the motor vehicle and other personal belongings of Miss Dawkins was located. They said strong leads were being followed as to the identity of the men found in possession of the vehicle.

