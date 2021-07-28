Rhoda Crawford accepts apology from Azan and Hayles

MANCHESTER, Jamaica – Member of Parliament for Manchester Central, the Jamaica Labour Party's Rhoda Crawford has accepted an apology made by senior People's National Party (PNP) members Ian Hayles and Richard Azan for disparaging remarks they made about her over the weekend.

The comments were made at the PNP's constituency conference for Manchester Central on Saturday by the two vice-president designates.

“How can you change a minister for a benchwarmer? How? Not even backbench, a benchwarmer. You had a minister down here. Minister of National Security and you move to minister of nothing.. You had one of the most successful businessman in the country. What you move to now?” asked Hayles.

“Sometimes I wonder, if a some likkle tings a gwan, but it look like something wrong right up yah suh,” said Azan as he pointed to his head.

“She's a bamboo fire in Central Manchester,” said Azan.

However, in a statement Wednesday morning, the men offered an apology to Crawford and others who found their remarks offensive.

“While it was not the intention of either of us to say anything that could be regarded as outside the range of acceptable political platform oratory, we now both realise that what was said by us has caused offence, not only to our colleague, the Member of Parliament for Manchester but also to members of the public,” the statement read in part.

“We apologise to MP Crawford and all who were offended by our remarks,” the statement added.

Subsequently, Crawford told Observer Online that she accepts their apology and that she remains committed to her constituents.

“I accept and appreciate the apologies of the men and hope that as political leaders we will all begin to conduct ourselves in a way that will lead to a better cultured society where respect is our hallmark. We owe it to our country to keep our politics respectful and focused on the issues. I remain committed to representing the people of Manchester Central to the best of my abilities,” said Crawford.

- Kasey Williams