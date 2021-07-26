Rhoda Crawford calls PNP members' remarks 'distasteful'

MANCHESTER, Jamaica – Member of Parliament for Manchester Central, the Jamaica Labour Party's Rhoda Crawford has labeled as “distasteful” comments made about her by senior People's National Party (PNP) members over the weekend.

The comments were made at the PNP's constituency conference for Manchester Central on Saturday by vice-president designates, Ian Hayles and Richard Azan.

“How can you change a minister for a benchwarmer? How? Not even backbench, a benchwarmer. You had a minister down here. Minister of National Security and you move to minister of nothing.. You had one of the most successful businessman in the country. What you move to now?” asked Hayles.

“Sometimes I wonder, if a some likkle tings a gwan, but it look like something wrong right up yah suh,” said Azan as he pointed to his head.

“She's a bamboo fire in Central Manchester,” said Azan.

Crawford in a response Monday morning said the men should focus on internal issues in the PNP.

“Jamaican politics has evolved. The electorate is no longer interested in the tribal and gutter politics. They are interested in real representation and so I believe the men missed the perfect opportunity to communicate their plans to unite the PNP, explain the steps they intend to take to become better representatives of the people and to say how they intend to move Jamaica forward, if given the chance,” said Crawford.

“Frankly put the men ought to be ashamed of themselves for their unwarranted and distasteful attack,” she added.

Crawford unseated the PNP's Peter Bunting in last September's general election, tallying 8,139 votes to Bunting's 6,989.

Kasey Williams