Rhoda Crawford to represent Jamaica at workshop in Argentina

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Member of Parliament for Manchester Central, Rhoda Crawford, departed the island on Tuesday to represent Jamaica at the International Workshop of Scholars and Parliamentarians in Argentina.

The youngest serving MP is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion titled “Parliaments, Gender and Women's Empowerment” on Friday as part of the two-day event.

Crawford said she is honoured to represent Jamaica at the event, which will host more than 100 presenters from countries including Argentina, Afghanistan, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Portugal, Spain, Saint Maarten, United States of America, United Kingdom, Uruguay and Venezuela

“I look forward to an excellent conference. I will represent my constituents and Jamaica with the highest level of distinction,” she said.