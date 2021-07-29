Ricardo Brown loses opening bout at Olympics, eliminated

Ricardo Brown loses opening bout at Olympics, eliminatedThursday, July 29, 2021
TOKYO, Japan- Jamaica's Ricardo 'Big 12' Brown was eliminated in the preliminaries round of the men's super-heavy weight 91 kg boxing competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday night (Jamaican time).
He lost on points by split decision against Satish Kumar of India at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo.
The big Jamaican failed to get off his power punches and was outwitted by the more experienced Indian who raced to a good lead in the first two rounds and then stayed away from his opponent's big swings in the latter stages of the fight.
Despite getting a cut over his right eye in the second round, Kumar was able to see off Brown as neither men managed to get into a rhythm through the three rounds.
One of the five judges, Russia's Yaroslav Renev scored two rounds – the second and third - 10 – 9 for Brown, but the Jamaican was also given just eight points for the first round by the Ugandan judge Antonio Stephen Aciga Fula.
-Paul A Reid
