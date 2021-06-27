Richards and Thomas-Dodd win shot put

Richards and Thomas-Dodd win shot putSunday, June 27, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — O'Dayne Richards wrapped up his eighth national title on Sunday when he won the men's shot put with a season's best 20.47 metres and is most likely on his way to his second Olympic Games in a month's time.
Richards, a former World Championships bronze medallist and finalist at the Rio Olympics five years ago and former junior record holder Ashinia Miller who was second yesterday with 19.04m, despite not getting the qualifying standard 21.10m, could be invited to take part in the world's greatest sporting event due to their world rankings.
There will be no waiting for Commonwealth Games champion and World Championships medallist Danniel Thomas-Dodd, however, after she won her sixth national women's shot put title on Saturday, throwing 19.17m.
Thomas-Dodd, who is ranked number 10 in the world and a medal favourite, had two throws over 19.00m as Lloydricia Cameron took second place with 18.06m and Devia Brown third with 16.55m.
Raymond Richards won the men's high jump with 2.15m, Lushane Wilson was second with 2.10m the same height as third place went to Clayton Brown.
Paul Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy