Richards and Thomas-Dodd win shot put

KINGSTON, Jamaica — O'Dayne Richards wrapped up his eighth national title on Sunday when he won the men's shot put with a season's best 20.47 metres and is most likely on his way to his second Olympic Games in a month's time.

Richards, a former World Championships bronze medallist and finalist at the Rio Olympics five years ago and former junior record holder Ashinia Miller who was second yesterday with 19.04m, despite not getting the qualifying standard 21.10m, could be invited to take part in the world's greatest sporting event due to their world rankings.

There will be no waiting for Commonwealth Games champion and World Championships medallist Danniel Thomas-Dodd, however, after she won her sixth national women's shot put title on Saturday, throwing 19.17m.

Thomas-Dodd, who is ranked number 10 in the world and a medal favourite, had two throws over 19.00m as Lloydricia Cameron took second place with 18.06m and Devia Brown third with 16.55m.

Raymond Richards won the men's high jump with 2.15m, Lushane Wilson was second with 2.10m the same height as third place went to Clayton Brown.

Paul Reid