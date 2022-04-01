Richie D enters the nightlife scene with Fever

Popular music producer, events promoter and songwriter Richard “Richie D' Martin is ready to take on nightlife in Jamaica with the inaugural staging of Fever.

Fever, a weekly Friday night series at the Serengetti at Hope Zoo is scheduled to kick off on Friday, April 1.

Martin, who has scored success with hit songs such as Faith by Tony Curtis, the Billboard-charting I've Got Your Man by Lady Saw (he also wrote the song), Sweet Lady by Tony Curtis, Yuh Sure by Mr Vegas and Must Be a Sign by Brian and Tony Gold, is hoping for similar success with Fever.

“I've always wanted to do a series like this. I think its something that's needed and I'm not trying to recreate the wheel, but its just a fun vibe. Bringing a natural entertainment to Jamaica, where you can just come in and enjoy an evening of music and fun,” said Martin.

He continued, “When I thought of the name Fever, I thought of a vibe that is hot, high energy and fun. Our patrons can expect natural fun, music and food. Sometimes a name just comes to me as it goes.”

Martin is targeting a demographic of 25 years and older.

“The music will reflect the demographic that we are targeting. I think there's a void when it comes to (events for) the more mature generation. I will play music occasionally but DJ Rio is our house DJ,” he said.

Martin, who for years staged successful events in South Florida including Chill Miami (he also promoted Chill Jamaica) and Rock and Soul, says event promotion has taught him a lot.

“What it has taught me is to maintain quality and consistency. I think about the quality and the content and try to be a bit creative. Over the years, I have learnt to keep things interesting and creative. I love doing events. I love seeing people enjoying themselves,” said Martin.