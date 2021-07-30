Ricketts, Williams advance to triple jump finals in Tokyo

TOKYO, Japan – Shanieka Ricketts and Kimberly Williams are both into the finals of the women's triple jump at the Tokyo Games after contrasting performances in qualifying at the Olympic Stadium on Friday.

Ricketts, the national champion and medal favourite, needed just one jump to secure safe passage while it took three jumps for Williams to book her ticket.

Ricketts, the silver medallist from the World Championships in Doha in 2019, made up for missing the final at the Rio Olympics as she was the first automatic qualifier in the event, jumping 14.43m (0.0m/s), just over the qualifying mark of 14.40m.

Williams, a two-time Commonwealth Games champion who extended her record of qualifying for all major global championships, needed all three jumps, getting out to 14.30m (0.4m/s) to finish fourth in her qualifying group and ninth overall.

-Paul A Reid