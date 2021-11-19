Ricketts looking for consistency from his BB Coke players

KINGSTON, Jamaica — No longer the Cinderella team of the parish of St Elizabeth, BB Coke High, the reigning Ben Francis Cup champions, went into the lion's den against St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS), many time DaCosta Cup champions and left with a point on Wednesday, after a 0-0 stalemate.

BB Coke were impressive early on as they passed the ball well and dominated their opponents on their patch, however, they lacked the cutting edge to penetrate their opponents and thus were unable to find the goals to win the game.

In the end, it was probably a fair result for both teams, based on the balance of play.

BB Coke head coach Kemar Ricketts was balanced in his assessment of the game.

“We played well. I think we dominated the game in terms of passes, but passes don't win you the game. We could have been better in the final third,” he admitted.

“If we were a little bit sharper around then we could have gotten a better result, but, nevertheless, it's a good result, it's a point,” he continued.

Ricketts is feeling good about the start made to the season by his team and will be looking to fine-tune certain things in training, ahead of their game against the group leaders Lacovia at the same venue on Saturday.

“I feel good, we just need to step up a bit more things in training and then prepare for the game on Saturday. We need to continue to do what we do. We move the ball well and we need to continue to pass and believe in what we do.”

The man who brought fame to the BB Coke community and led them to their first schoolboy football title in 2019 is calling for consistency from his boys.

“We just need to be consistent, that's what we need to do. Once we are consistent then we will get the desired result what we want.”

Their game on Saturday, which begins at 1:00 pm, will precede the derby between STETHS and Munro starting at 3:00 pm.

Dwayne Richards